Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the Federal Government acquiring a license to set up a 'strictly Fulani radio station'.

Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the special assistant to CAN President Samson Ayokunle, said the plan was a validation of comments attributed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo about the planned Fulanisation of the country by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

He said, “It was reported in the newspapers that the government planned to give the Miyetti Allah N100bn. The government denied it only for the Miyetti Allah to own up, saying it was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Who is fooling who?

“Why didn’t they set up a radio station for farmers too? Where is the radio station for the bandits in Zamfara, or for the Niger Delta militants? No single person has been prosecuted for the killings in the North-Central. Is the allegation by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that there is a planned Fulanisation of the country not playing out now?”

“Every adult in the North listens to the radio, so why can’t they reach the herdsmen on the existing radio stations? Why do they need to set up a different radio station for them? They should stop fooling us."