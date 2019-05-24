Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN

He said, “It was reported in the newspapers that the government planned to give the Miyetti Allah N100bn. The government denied it only for the Miyetti Allah to own up, saying it was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Who is fooling who?

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the Federal Government acquiring a license to set up a 'strictly Fulani radio station'.

Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the special assistant to CAN President Samson Ayokunle, said the plan was a validation of comments attributed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo about the planned Fulanisation of the country by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

He said, “It was reported in the newspapers that the government planned to give the Miyetti Allah N100bn. The government denied it only for the Miyetti Allah to own up, saying it was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Who is fooling who?

“Why didn’t they set up a radio station for farmers too? Where is the radio station for the bandits in Zamfara, or for the Niger Delta militants? No single person has been prosecuted for the killings in the North-Central. Is the allegation by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that there is a planned Fulanisation of the country not playing out now?”

“Every adult in the North listens to the radio, so why can’t they reach the herdsmen on the existing radio stations? Why do they need to set up a different radio station for them? They should stop fooling us."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Southern And Middle Belt Leaders Reject Fulani Radio Station Funded By Federal Govt.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Pick Substance From Obasanjo's Comments On Boko Haram, Soyinka Advises Federal Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Insecurity: 15,000 Displaced Nigerians Seek Refuge In Niger Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Hausa, Yoruba Youths Clash In Akure Over Invasion Of Market By Masquerades
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Army Claims Arrest Of 'Boko Haram Suspect' Behind Recent Attacks In Benue
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Fate Of Nurse And Two Midwives Abducted In Rann Attack Remain Uncertain By Ahmad Salkida
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Angry Commercial Motorcyclists Storm Police Station, Set Patrol Cars Ablaze
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Theresa May Announces Resignation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Six Soldiers For Robbery
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics APC Planning To Incriminate Me By Masterminding Crisis, Atiku Cries Out
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I Wonder If It's Worth Taking Pains For APC, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Upholds Fayemi's Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International INTERPOL Issues Arrest Warrant For Nigerian Man Over ‘Parental Abduction’ Of A 9-year Old From Brazil
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gbenga Daniel Left Ogun A Failed State, Says Amosun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Most Of Us Are Not Happy That You Have Moved From Your Autocratic Nature To An Extreme Democrat, Amaechi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Student Dies As School Collapses In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education 300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad