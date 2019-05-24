Gbenga Daniel Left Ogun A Failed State, Says Amosun

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

Ibikunle Amosun, outgoing Ogun State Governor, has said that his predecessor, Gbenga Daniel, left the state in a 'failed' condition when his tenure expired in 2011.

He stated that when he took over affairs of the state, the economy was very poor and there was a high level of insecurity. 

“When we came in 2011, Ogun State appeared to have failed as a State. Investors were running away from the State because of the high level of insecurity in the State but today, the State is ranked 4th on the list of State with the ease of doing business.

“As at the last count, our activities as a government has attracted 473 mega companies which some investing as much as N2billion. Not only that, we took the IGR of the State from the paltry sum of N700million to N7billion per month," Taiwo Adeoluwa, Secretary to the State Government who represented Amosun said while speaking at the launch of Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.

Amosun noted that the state is better now and Dapo Abiodun, governor-elect of the state, will inherit an economically viable state.

“But we are not relenting on all these achievements. We know we have been very successful, but we need to consolidate on the success we have achieved and that is why we are establishing this agency.”

He also added that the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state has increased so is the ease of doing business in the state.

 

 

