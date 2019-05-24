Pro-Biafra Agitators Attacked Us With Sticks, Stones Say Police

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019


The Anambra State Police Command has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra of attacking its officers on duty in various parts of the state.

Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer in Awka on Friday said the men were deployed to dismantle the flags and other insignias of the secessionist group against the May 30 sit-home-order.

He added that the Police was able to subdue the IPOB members. 

Mohammed said: "There was a report that the Indigenous People of Biafra came out in large number moving around with dangerous weapons and at the same time hoisting flags of the proscribed group on poles and billboards.

“Following the report, police operatives rushed to the scene in order to prevent them from mounting the flags but they engaged the police with catapults and stones.

“However, 12 suspects were arrested and over 50 flags with different inscriptions of IPOB/MASSOB and Biafran Independent movements recovered as exhibits.

“There was another intelligence report that some misguided elements suspected to be IPOB Members were sighted at various locations mounting Biafra flags along Ekwulobia -Uga Road in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol teams pursued them and arrested 12 suspects while others escaped,  72 Biafran flags and items with Biafra inscriptions were recovered.”
 

