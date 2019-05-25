Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom

Gunmen

Salisu Muazu, a popular northern filmmaker, has been kidnapped by gunmen who are now demanding N10 million ransom.

Mauzu was kidnapped on Thursday evening on Kaduna-Jos express way.

Sani Muazu, The victim’s elder brother, said they were traveling together with two other persons at the time of the incident.

“We were returning from a conference in Kaduna when we were stopped and robbed by some armed men around Jengre village,” he said.

“They robbed us and I was able to escape, yet they went away with my younger brother Salisu and two other guys we gave a ride.

“They got in touch this morning (yesterday) seeking a N10m ransom to process their release.”

Muazu appealed to Nigerians to offer prayers for the safe return of his brother and the other victims.

Both Sani and Salisu are based in Jos.