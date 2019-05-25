Psquare: Peter Threatens To Sue Show Promoter Over Flyers Of Him And His Brother

For a brief moment, fans of Nigerian music twin sensation Psquare thought the singers were back together when they saw pictures of them together on a flyer for a show in Angola.

The flyer for the show themed “Feast Beach” which showed Peter and his brother Paul dressed in native attires was organised by an Angola events company named PubFourevents.

Peter Okoye,however, took to his Instagram handle today to distance himself from the show which set to hold in Angola on the 26th of May and even threatened to sue organises of the show.

Findings by Sahara Reporters show that Paul was the one contracted to perform at the said event as a post on his Instagram handle showed him arriving in Angola some few hours ago.

Alongside a picture of the flyer and that of Paul arriving in Angola, Peter wrote on: “Na Wa o! So they needed my image to sell their show Angola. @pubfoureventos you’ll be hearing from my lawyers soon. #UnaDonFindMyTrouble.”

It will be recalled that the group Psguare went separate ways in September 2017 after several efforts by top entertainers in the music industry to find amicable settlement to the continuous disagreement between the singing duo hit a brick wall.