Trailer Crushes Female LASTMA Officer To Death In Lagos

The trailer crushed her to death as the driver was trying to reverse.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2019

Arogundade Remilekun, a female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA), has been crushed to death by a trailer.
It was gathered that the tragic incident occured  in Apapa area of Lagos on Sunday morning
The late Remilekun was said to be from Apapa Zone 36 station base
It was gathered that the officer was at the back of the truck when the tragedy occurred.
 The trailer crushed her to death as the driver  was trying to reverse.
Eyewitnesses said the driver of the trailer was oblivious of the deceased's presence.
She was said to have died right on the spot.
Her remains have been evacuated from the scene of the tragedy

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Lagos Task Force Officers Assault Journalist, Detain Him For Hours
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corporations Shell Petroleum Caught Lying About Clean-Up Operations, According To Amnesty International
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Ogoniland Is Not The Most Polluted Land In The Niger Delta Region-Prof. Hilary Inyang
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Civil Society Groups Want GMOs Banned, Seek Repeal Of National Biosafety Management Act
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Illegal Shipment Of GMO Maize Raises Concern From Environmental Group
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment PENGASSAN Asks FG, Rivers To End Port Harcourt Soot Problem
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari's Wife Questions Logic Behind Expending $16M On Mosquito Nets By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Kidnappers In Military Uniform
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics We Gave License For Nomadic Education, Not To Herdsmen, Says Nigerian Broadcasting Commission
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Buhari, Don’t End Up Making Jonathan, Obasanjo, IBB Look Like Heroes By Your Failure By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Southeast Representative Backs Gbajabiamila Against Disqualification Suit
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Wins Nigerian Government, Fashola In Court On Quick Rehabilitation Of Badagry Road.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Breaking : INEC Complies With Supreme Court Verdict, Declares PDP Winner Of Zamfara Polls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Is Responsible For Rising Suicide, Misery In Nigeria, Says PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad