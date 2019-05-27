Abuja Pastor, Joshua Iginla Acquires Private Jet To 'Further The Cause Of The Ministry'

The move is coming amidst a widely publicized divorce from his wife of 13 years, Yemisi, which he announced on live television due to 'infidelity on both sides'.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019

Joshua Iginla, founder of Champions Royal Assembly, an interdenominational church in Abuja has acquired a multi-billion Naira private jet.

The new acquisition is coming weeks after General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman took delivery of 
a Hawker BAe 125-800 that reportedly costs between $1,095,000 to $2,895,000.

In a statement by the church on Sunday, Iginla, "added the new wonder on air to ease the missionary work as a prophet with global impact."

The church justified the move saying: "Acquiring a private jet is not a luxury but borne out of necessity. Arguably, Nigerian prophets are among the most sought out globally.

"Most times, they are needed in two or three countries in different continents in a day. Hence, there is need to create a very easy means of transportation for them, couple with the fact that our transportation industry is still way behind Compare to other developed countries and that is why we see men of God purchasing private jets, not to showoff but to make movement easy for them for evangelical and missionary purposes."

Joshua Iginla has now joined the likes of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, David Oyedepo, who acquired a Gulfstream V jet for US$30 million as part of his four fleet collection of Aircrafts; Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the revered overseer of Nigeria’s largest congregation, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who spent $30 million on a Gulfstream jet; as well as Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor.
 

