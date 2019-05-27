Court Nulls APC's Victory, Declares PDP Candidate Winner Of Imo Reps Seat

The judge ruled that the primary election be canceled and that the APC did not have any candidate in the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019

A Federal High Court in Owerri, has declared candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner in an intra-party suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Harrison Nwadike of APC had approached the court to invalidate the candidacy of Ugonna Ozurigbo for Nwangele/Njaba/Isu/Nkwerre Federal Constituency of Imo state, on the basis that the primary election conducted was not the one approved by the law.

However, the judge ruled against the two candidates of APC and declared Kingsley Echendu of the PDP as the rightful winner.

He said that Ozurigbo was automatically selected contending, “automatic ticket is unknown to law.”

Joined in the suit are APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Tijanni Ringim, accepted the plea of Nwadike and ruled that the mode of selection of the party was not done with due process and with the proper backing of the law.

The judge ruled that the primary election be canceled and that the APC did not have any candidate in the election.

Justice Ringim also ruled that the runner-up in the election be declared as the winner and the commission should recognize him as the winner of the election.

The trial judge also ruled that APC should refund N3million to Nwadike as his nomination fees and that APC and Ozurigbo should pay Nwadike another N10million while INEC should pay N500,000 cost.

Speaking after the ruling, Nwadike avowed to challenge the ruling of the court declaring Echendu as the winner even though the candidacy of Ozurigbo was voided.

He maintained, “it was wrong for the court to have declared the PDP candidate the lawful winner of the general election.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Tension In Jos As Reprisal Attack Kills Many, Houses Burnt
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mark My Words, I Will Become President Of Nigeria, Okorocha Vows
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tonight In An Interview
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Acquits Goodluck Jonathan's Brother Of $40m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Tension In Jos As Reprisal Attack Kills Many, Houses Burnt
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mark My Words, I Will Become President Of Nigeria, Okorocha Vows
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tonight In An Interview
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Acquits Goodluck Jonathan's Brother Of $40m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Buhari, Don’t End Up Making Jonathan, Obasanjo, IBB Look Like Heroes By Your Failure By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy $16m On Mosquito Nets? Aisha Buhari Queries Federal Government On Misappropriated Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Federal Government Makes U-turn, Says Boko Haram On Its Way Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Abuja Pastor, Joshua Iginla Acquires Private Jet To 'Further The Cause Of The Ministry'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Gave License For Nomadic Education, Not To Herdsmen, Says Nigerian Broadcasting Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Even If You Kill Us, We Will Lockdown BiafraLand Says Pro-Biafra Group IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad