Even If You Kill Us, We Will Lockdown BiafraLand Says Pro-Biafra Group IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that no amount of intimidation by the Federal Government of Nigeria will deter its resolve to boycott activities on the 30th of May 2019 in honour of its war heroes.



IPOB had declared a sit-at-home to honour its men who died in the Nigeria-Biafra war from 1967-1970.



The government through the Police has however warned the group against the planned action.



Emma Powerful, the group's spokesperson in a statement on Monday, however, dared the army to stop members of the group.



The statement reads: “We the indomitable IPOB family worldwide wish to remind the Nigerian army, police and their collaborators within and without, that threats, lies, propaganda, misinformation, arrests, torture, illegal detention, a corrupt complicit judiciary only serve to strengthen our resolve to restore Biafra not diminish it. But one thing is guaranteed, the day of reckoning will come when heaven and earth cannot contain the rage of the oppressed. On that day every person or persons that ever partook in the persecution of IPOB will pay dearly for it, them and their families.



“Biafraland is under siege today, with hundreds kidnapped on a daily basis by an army that capitulated in front of Boko Haram and are actively supporting the ethnocentric campaign of genocide against non-Fulani populations in the Middle Belt. We have resolved to make every sacrifice needed to ensure Biafra is liberated therefore we are prepared for this wave of the onslaught against IPOB.



“We are consoled by the fact that the whole world is taking stock of what IPOB is being forced to endure because a time will come when the hunter will become the hunted.



“Biafra remembrance day celebration is on Thursday 30th of May and Biafrans must not come out on that day. It will serve as a reminder to the overlords in Nigeria that we Biafrans are united in our quest to be free from the iniquitous bondage called Nigeria.



“IPOB is a disciplined movement that cannot abdicate its obligation to the dead. We owe it to our fallen heroes and heroines to honour them in the finest traditions of IPOB on May 30th. No matter how many troops they deploy on our streets or how many people they kill or arrest, Biafraland will be locked down on that fateful day.



“There is nothing this wholly incompetent and fraudulent Nigerian Government, her police, army and other security apparatus can do to stop or jeopardize 30th of May. This great day mapped out by Biafrans to remember their heroes and heroines who sacrificed and laid down their precious lives for this present generation to be alive today, will be observed. It is better for Nigeria police and other security agencies to stay indoors and respect that day or the spirit of those that died in the quest for Biafra will destroy them.”

