UPDATE: I Have Concerns With The Figures In This Budget, Says Buhari As He Signs 2019 Appropriation Bill

In some areas, expenses we proposed were reduced while in other areas they were increased. There were also certain areas where new additions were introduced into the budget.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the increase in the 2019 appropriation bill made by the lawmakers at the National Assembly.

Buhari had on December 19, 2018, presented a budget of N8.826 trillion to the lawmakers.

However, the joint chambers of the National Assembly had on April 30, 2019, passed a bill of N8.916 trillion, which was N90bn higher than the budget presented.

While signing the bill on Monday, Buhari lamented the increase made saying it would affect the implementation of the budget.

“This increase reflects changes introduced by the National Assembly. In some areas, expenses we proposed were reduced while in other areas they were increased. There were also certain areas where new additions were introduced into the budget.

“Of course, some of these changes will adversely impact our programs making it difficult for us to achieve the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP),” Buhari said.

He promised to meet with the leadership of the ninth National Assembly to address the changes made.

“It is my intention to continue to engage the National Assembly to ensure we deliver on our promises. I will, therefore, be engaging with the leadership of the ninth National Assembly, as soon as they emerge, to address some of our concerns with this budget.”

President Buhari also promised to improve the budget process and speed up budget consideration processes in order to return the country to the January to December fiscal year timetable.

