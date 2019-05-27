Woman Nabbed While Smuggling Indian Hemp Into Kano Prison

Abdullah stated that when confronted, the woman denied having knowledge of what she was carrying.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019

The Intelligence Unit of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) attached to Kano Central Prison has arrested a woman for attempting to smuggle 39 wraps of Indian Hemps into the Kano prison.

The woman, identified as Rifkatu Anthony, was arrested while trying to take the hard drug into the prison for inmates.

This is coming after one Clement Jacob was arrested while smuggling cannabis into Abuja prison.

In a statement released by Magaji A. Abdullah, Controller of Prisons, Kano, the arrest is coming in a period the prison service is working to block all channels being used to smuggle hard drugs into the prison.

“The woman feigned ignorance of the illicit substance in her possession claiming that the items were given to her by one ThankGod, for delivery to the prison inmates,” he said.

The Kano Prison Controller also mentioned that “any officer caught aiding or failing to apprehend smugglers act will be shown the way out of the Service as they have no business being in a character reformation agency.

“There is no gainsaying that exposing inmates to the use of hard drugs is an anathema to the reformation goal of the Prisons Service as it does not only precipitate health complications but also constitutes a security risk to innocent lives in and around the prison,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

