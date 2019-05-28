Amaechi Cannot Speak For Igbo's, Peter Obi Fumes

“He did not even achieve anything in his own state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2019


The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate Peter Obi has said berated Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation over comments attributed to him on Igbo presidency in 2023.

Rotimi Amaechi said the people must not demand the presidency slot in 2023 for refusing to back the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Nigeria which has three major ethnic groups has not produced a President of Igbo extractions since 1999.

'Forget 2023 Presidency', Amaechi Tells South-East

He said: “I don’t know what they will do now for voting against the APC. For refusing to support the APC, they cannot come to the table to demand the presidency slot."

Reacting, Obi while addressing reporters yesterday in Port-Harcourt said he was amazed at Amaechi’s statement, who is not from the Southeast but is writing off the region from the next presidential election.

According to Peter Obi: “Amaechi is not from the Southeast, so he cannot speak for us.

“He is not in any position to make such statements because even he that is in APC; he did not contribute anything to the success of that election.

“He did not even achieve anything in his own state.  Those of us from the Southeast who are from the PDP contributed to the success of our party.

“For example, PDP in my state got 95 percent. They (APC) didn’t even get 25 per cent in Rivers State.  So he is not competent to speak on the Presidency in 2023”.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

