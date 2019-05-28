Bow Out, APC Deputy National Chairman Tells Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole was advised to take the honourable path and step aside from his position in the party and gave room for improvement of the damage done by him.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2019

Senator Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has asked Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, to resign from his position for being unable to add to the value of the party.

In a letter to Oshiomhole dated May 27, 2019, Shuaibu blamed Oshiomole for APC’s loss in Zamfara.

Oshiomhole was advised to take the honourable path and step aside from his position in the party and gave room for improvement of the damage done by him.

The letter titled “APC: IT’S FORTUNES Vs MISFORTUNES, TIME TO ACT!” reads, 

“I write this letter to you with very deep heart and high sense of responsibility.

“I write this letter thinking because I am a critical stakeholder in the APC project.

“I write this letter with my hands shaking arising from the realizing of myself being involved in a project that is currently seen as failing, even before achieving the ambition of its founding fathers. I never found myself in any failed project.

“In advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized examples, they honourably bow out.

“In that connection, therefore, I want to advise you to take the path of honour, to step aside and allow the Party to embark on the onerous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in those States it was weakened by the effect of manner (sic) the last primary election exercises were conducted or even the task of recreating the party where it is on the path of extinction, arising from the loss of a sitting APC Government, for example in Zamfara State, where you directly personally created the problem leading to the painful complete loss of APC’s electoral fortunes. From up to down, all these are uncontestable facts.

“You cannot exonerate yourself from blame on what happened to APC Zamfara State, thereby destroying the hopes and aspirations of 534,541 APC members and supporters.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
NTA Live TV
Breaking News LIVE: President Buhari Addresses Nigerians In 'Special Interview'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics APC Sets Up Committee To Deal With Anti-Party Activities In Zamfara State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Court Nullifies APC's Victory, Declares PDP Candidate Winner Of Imo Reps Seat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Corrupt Nigerians Will Come For Me With Asset Declaration Questions After 2023 Says, President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ambode Hands Over To Sanwo-olu As Governor Of Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
NTA Live TV
Breaking News LIVE: President Buhari Addresses Nigerians In 'Special Interview'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics APC Sets Up Committee To Deal With Anti-Party Activities In Zamfara State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Court Nullifies APC's Victory, Declares PDP Candidate Winner Of Imo Reps Seat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Corrupt Nigerians Will Come For Me With Asset Declaration Questions After 2023 Says, President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ambode Hands Over To Sanwo-olu As Governor Of Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Federal Government Makes U-turn, Says Boko Haram On Its Way Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Zlatan Ibile Stopped From Performing At Children's Day Event Over EFCC Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amaechi Cannot Speak For Igbo's, Peter Obi Fumes
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal I Pleaded With Senator Melaye Not To Commit Suicide, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad