Court Remands Man Over N492.5m Money Laundering Charge

Olabisi pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2019


The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the remand of one Olabisi Sulaimon Akanbi, pending the hearing of N492.5 million money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Akanbi, alongside four companies, were arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Ridwan Aikawa, on a four-count charge bordering on false pretense and money laundering.

The companies are Labo Entertainment Limited, Labo Autos Limited, Labo Group of companies Limited and Facebuk Magazine Limited.

One of the counts reads: "That you, Olabisi Sulaimon Akanbi (a.k.a Labo), Labo entertainment Limited, Labo Autos Limited, Labo group of companies Limited, Facebuk Magazine Limited and Olaoluwa Wahab Akanbi (a.k.a self paid) sometime between 2017 and 2018 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court transferred the sum of N210,000,000 to Arknad properties Limited which you reasonably ought to have known that such funds form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to with obtaining Money under false pretense contrary to section 15(2) (b) of the money laundering prohibition Act 2011as Amended  and punishable under the same section of the Act .

Olabisi pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Following the defendant's plea agreement, counsel to the EFCC, M.K Hussain, urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending commencement of the hearing on the case.

Opposing this prayer, the defendant's lawyer, Ifedapo Adedipe (SAN), prayed the court to remand his client in the custody of the EFCC.

"My Lord, we were served with this charge at the close of work on Friday and today is the first working day, I plead with my Lord to give a short date for us to file our bail application and remand the defendant in EFCC custody pending bail," he pleaded. 

Justice Rilwan Aikawa in his short ruling granted the prayer and ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody. 

The trial judge later adjourned the case to May 30, 2019, for the hearing of bail application. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal I Pleaded With Senator Melaye Not To Commit Suicide, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Celebrity Zlatan Ibile Stopped From Performing At Children's Day Event Over EFCC Arrest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Corrupt Nigerians Will Come For Me With Asset Declaration Questions After 2023 Says, President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ICPC Set To Investigate Alleged Malpractices In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Bow Out, APC Deputy National Chairman Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal I Pleaded With Senator Melaye Not To Commit Suicide, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Adewura’s Death: What Is The Value Of The Nigerian Life? By Damilola Faustino
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Amaechi Cannot Speak For Igbo's, Peter Obi Fumes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
I Lived As A Slave, Was Violated By Former Manager, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, Ara Calls Out Ex-Manager
Entertainment I Lived As A Slave, Was Violated By My Former Manager, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, Ara Calls Out Ex-Manager
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE FROM EAGLE SQUARE, ABUJA: President Buhari's Second Term Inauguration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No New Houses Says Buhari As He Declares Asset
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Blaming Us For Your Failure, Speaker Dogara Fires Back At President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Will Retrieve Stolen Presidential Mandate Says PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad