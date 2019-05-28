ICPC Set To Investigate Alleged Malpractices In 2019 UTME

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Crimes Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigations into the Joint Admissions Matriculations Board for alleged malpractices during the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was made known to newsmen earlier today by a member of the ICPC board, Olubukola Balogun.

Balogun told the newsmen in Abuja that malpractice is an act of corruption it is the mandate of the anti-graft body to investigate by some of the candidates who were aided by their parents to get professional help.

“We are putting everything together for Jamb. The Commission is going to know what happened and how we can prevent it in future,” she said.

She further declared that anyone found to be involved will be prosecuted.

“Those that err, after our investigation, we are going to prosecute”. She disclosed.

Balogun decried the current spread of corruption in the country and claimed that the ICPC would not let it thrive in the educational sector.

“There is corruption everywhere, therefore, we have to go back to the drawing board and we have to all come together to fight against this scourge,” she added.

The JAMB Registrar had stated in an earlier forum called for a synergy between all stakeholders in the education sector in order to stem the ugly tide of sharp practices in the conduct of the UTME.

The examination body had conducted the 2019 UTME in April with about 1.6 million candidates participating.