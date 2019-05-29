Babagana Zulum Sworn In As Governor Of Borno State



Prof. Babagana Zulum has taken the oath office as the fifth democratically elected governor of Borno State.



He took the oath exactly 11:30 am shortly after his Deputy, Hon. Usman Khadafu was sworn in at the Ramat Square center, Maiduguri.

Chief Justice of Borno state, Justice Zanna Bukar Wakil separately administered the oath on Zulum and his Deputy at the well-attended colorful ceremony.



The event witnessed a high turnout of party faithful, various groups, and association across the 27 LGAs of the state.