Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media

He noted that the Nigerian Army has a policy that guides the use of social media by Soldiers which prohibits the use of it to discuss or disclose service matters.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2019

Nigerian soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said that soldiers use of social media to express their dissatisfaction with the Army is unprofessional and unfortunate.

Speaking yesterday in Kaduna at a four-day Nigerian Army Officers’ Office Management and Document Security Workshop 2019, Buratai, represented by the Chief of Administration, Army, Major-General Kuta Isyaku, said social media has brought about hindrance in information security.

According to him, the Nigerian army misguided personnel make use of the platform which is not in line with the service rules of the Nigerian Army.

He said: “It is indeed very unfortunate and unprofessional for service personnel to resort to the social media to disclose classified information or express grievances when the army has well-established channels for addressing complaints.” 

Buratai said the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command had the technical know how to handle and deal with cyber-related issues, including the management of social media. 

He called on officers and men to handle with care service documents as some of them are highly classified to the extent that disclosure could be injurious to national security.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major-General Faruk Yahaya, said the security of information and documents are a very important requirement for “operations security, effective operations and effective administration in the army.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

