I Have No New Houses Says Buhari As He Declares Asset

In 2015, President Buhari listed his assets as 270 cows, 25 sheep, five horses, birds and economic trees, there were five houses in Kaduna, Daura, Kano and Abuja, a plot of land each in Port Harcourt and Kano; farms, an orchard, and some cars while he owned a mud house in Daura.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2019

Ahead of the Presidential inauguration of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for his 2nd term in office, the president in line with the constitution declared his assets.

Before a public office holder is sworn into office, the Nigerian constitution demands that an asset declaration forms are submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau nothing less than May 28. 

President Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja met the May 28 deadline as he submitted his asset declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The President who will be inaugurated today for another second term in office following his victory at the 2019 Presidential election said that since 2015 which was the last time he declared his assets he has not acquired any new house or shares in any bank.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu.

He said, “The duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the President by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

“The forms, are signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.

“The chairman of the CCB commended the President for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.”

In 2015, in a statement by Shehu on the assets of President Buhari was listed as 270 cows, 25 sheep, five horses, birds and economic trees, there were five houses in Kaduna, Daura, Kano and Abuja, a plot of land each in Port Harcourt and Kano; farms, an orchard, and some cars while he owned a mud house in Daura. 

The statement further revealed that the President had shares in Berger Paints, Union Bank, and Skye Bank. 

“The retired general uses a number of cars, two of which he bought from his savings and the others supplied to him by the Federal Government in his capacity as a former Head of State.

“The rest were donated to him by well-wishers after his jeep was damaged in a Boko Haram bomb attack on his convoy in July 2014.”

For Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Presidency stated that he had, “A bank balance of about N94m and 900,000 United States Dollars in his bank accounts.”

The houses owned by Osinbajo back then were listed as “four-bedroomed residence on Victoria Garden City, Lagos, and a three-bedroom flat on 2, Mosley Road, Ikoyi;  two-bedroom flat on Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and a 2-bedroom mortgaged property in Bedford, England.”

The Presidency added, “Apart from his law firm, known as SimmonsCooper, the vice-president also declared shareholding in six private companies based in Lagos, including Octogenerium Limited, Windsor Grant Limited, Tarapolsa, Vistorion Limited, Aviva Limited and MTN Nigeria.”

