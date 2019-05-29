Lalong Pardons Prisoner Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Speaking while giving his inaugural speech after being sworn-in for a second term as the Governor of the state, Lalong said that his act is in consonance with the constitution of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2019

Simon Lalong, Plateau State Governor, has freed a prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment in the state.

The prisoner identified as Everist Mozie is currently serving his term in Jos prison where he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Lalong said the pardon was done in accordance with the law of the land.

Speaking while giving his inaugural speech after being sworn-in for a second term as the Governor of the state, Lalong said that his act is in consonance with the constitution of the country.

He said, “As a mark of our appreciation and thanksgiving to God for the guidance, protection and successes recorded, and in exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), after due consultation with the State Advisory Council On Prerogative Of Mercy, I have granted Prerogative of Mercy to one prisoner, Mr. Evaristus C. Mozie from life imprisonment to absolute pardon.”

Lalong is officially beginning his second and final tenure as the Governor of Plateau after beating the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate Jeremiah Useni in the March 9, 2019 governorship elections.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Do Not Expect New Minimum Wage, Seyi Makinde Tells Oyo Workers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obasanjo, 393 Others Escape Crash On Ethiopian Airlines
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Do Not Expect New Minimum Wage, Seyi Makinde Tells Oyo Workers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministers’ Scorecard December 2015- May 2019
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Do Not Fight Me Okorocha Warns New Imo Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM End Killings Or We'll Occupy The Country Falana Warns Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics New Gombe Governor Nulls Last Minute Appointments By Dankwambo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pro-Biafra Group IPOB To Commence Sit-At-Home Today
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad