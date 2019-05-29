Lalong Pardons Prisoner Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Simon Lalong, Plateau State Governor, has freed a prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment in the state.

The prisoner identified as Everist Mozie is currently serving his term in Jos prison where he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Lalong said the pardon was done in accordance with the law of the land.

Speaking while giving his inaugural speech after being sworn-in for a second term as the Governor of the state, Lalong said that his act is in consonance with the constitution of the country.

He said, “As a mark of our appreciation and thanksgiving to God for the guidance, protection and successes recorded, and in exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), after due consultation with the State Advisory Council On Prerogative Of Mercy, I have granted Prerogative of Mercy to one prisoner, Mr. Evaristus C. Mozie from life imprisonment to absolute pardon.”

Lalong is officially beginning his second and final tenure as the Governor of Plateau after beating the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate Jeremiah Useni in the March 9, 2019 governorship elections.