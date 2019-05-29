LIVE: Sanwo-Olu Sworn In As Lagos State Governor

Empty sits fills the arena as Sanwo-olu gives his speech as Governor of Lagos State.

The arena which was filled to the bream a few minutes ago it now very empty with only a few people occupying sits here and there.

VIDEO: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Newly Sworn-In Governor Of Lagos State Waves At Empty Seats In The Stadium At His Inauguration @jidesanwoolu @followlasg #Inauguration2019

FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/hW5PrM0FEF pic.twitter.com/jovB6mrgyG — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 29, 2019