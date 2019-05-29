LIVE: Sanwo-Olu Sworn In As Lagos State Governor

We bring you live update from the inauguration ceremony of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he takes the oath of office to become the new governor of Lagos State.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 29, 2019

 

 

 

  • Empty sits fills the arena as Sanwo-olu gives his speech as Governor of Lagos State.

The arena which was filled to the bream a few minutes ago it now very empty with only a few people occupying sits here and there.

 

  •  PHOTONEWS: Sights From The Inauguration Ceremony Of Sanwo-Olu

PHOTONEWS: Sights From The Inauguration Ceremony Of Sanwo-Olu

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bow Out, APC Deputy National Chairman Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal I Pleaded With Senator Melaye Not To Commit Suicide, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics We Will Retrieve Stolen Presidential Mandate Says PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amaechi Cannot Speak For Igbo's, Peter Obi Fumes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bow Out, APC Deputy National Chairman Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal I Pleaded With Senator Melaye Not To Commit Suicide, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
I Lived As A Slave, Was Violated By Former Manager, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, Ara Calls Out Ex-Manager
Entertainment I Lived As A Slave, Was Violated By My Former Manager, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, Ara Calls Out Ex-Manager
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We Will Retrieve Stolen Presidential Mandate Says PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amaechi Cannot Speak For Igbo's, Peter Obi Fumes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Have No New Houses Says Buhari As He Declares Asset
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE FROM EAGLE SQUARE, ABUJA: President Buhari's Second Term Inauguration
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Adewura’s Death: What Is The Value Of The Nigerian Life? By Damilola Faustino
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad