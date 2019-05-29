New Gombe Governor Nulls Last Minute Appointments By Dankwambo

I hereby direct Local Government secretaries to take charge.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2019

Inuwa Yahaya, new Gombe State Governor has said he would work hard to ensure social and basic amenities are provided for the people.

He said this while giving his inaugural speech as he revokes all appointment made by the outgoing governor of the state Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Yahaya highlighted major problems facing the state while attributing it to Dankwambo.
“It is unfortunate that our people are battling with a lack of potable water, irregular power supply. The transition committee revealed the debt profile of the state, lack of maternal and childcare, a high number of out-of-school children,” he said.

Yahaya said his administration would make policies to ensure jobs are created as well as improve the security architecture of the state.

“We have resolved to formulate policies aimed at creating jobs. It is not going to be business as usual. We shall provide an enabling environment. We will increase the water supply. We will explore Balanga Dam. The water board is directed to supply water to Gombe metropolis and environs daily.

“We are passionate about addressing issues facing them, we shall review our security architecture. We shall work closely with security agencies.

Canceling all the recent appointments made by Dankwambo, Yahaya said, “I hereby direct Local Government secretaries to take charge. Any contract entered from 10th of March are hereby suspended. I call on our people to be ready to make sacrifices.

“There were illegalities perpetrated by the immediate past administration and we will take steps to address all illegalities. Perpetrators and illegal beneficiaries will be held to account,” he said.

“In the meantime, all appointments, contracts and allocations entered into by the state government and local government councils from March 10, 2019, are hereby suspended. It will no longer be business as usual.”

