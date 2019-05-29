Prove To Lagosians You Are Not A Puppet To Godfathers, ADP Tells Sanwo-Olu

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), Lagos State Chapter has called on Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu to act as a Governor and serve the people rather than doing the bidding of any godfather.

Barrister Nasir Adewale Bolaji, Lagos State Chairman of ADP, in a statement, tasked Sanwo-Olu to “advance the State in all aspects, including job creation, empowerment of youth with entrepreneurship skills and everything that will uplift the State from its current situation.”

The newly sworn-in Governor was also urged to begin the implementation of the new minimum wage to civil servants in the state and to ensure he completes all projects Akinwunmi Ambode couldn’t finish while he was the Governor.

“The implementation of the newly signed minimum wage of N30,000 should be his priority, Lagos State is capable and workers must be adequately taken care of if maximum productivity is expected from them.

“Both human and infrastructural developments should be key areas the governor must focus on if indeed he would want Lagosians to take him seriously.

“We are expecting that Sanwoolu will continue with legacy projects of the past Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode because, since it's the same APC that is still power, governance should be a continuous thing, except that they want to tell Lagosians differently,” Bolaji said.

The Governor was also urged to revisit the Lagos Water project in order to make potable water accessible to the people while also charging him to “look at how Local Government autonomy can be implemented since they are closer to the people who need to enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Sanwo-Olu was also charged to partner with the police in terms of training on Human Rights and awareness on the value of human lives, to mitigate against these barbaric and senseless killings of innocent residents of Lagos.

The party also asked Sanwo-Olu to address the issue of waste collection in Lagos as it has become a menace in the state and also tasked the Governor to give opportunities of prosperity to all without any form of discrimination, hate or favoritism.