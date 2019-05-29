We Will Retrieve Stolen Presidential Mandate Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given President Muhammadu Buhari’s first four-year tenure a low mark for failing Nigerians adding that it will retrieve the 'stolen mandate' of its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said that the President’s interview on Monday was nothing short of his usual blame game and continuous search for scapegoats.

“The PDP notes that it was an internationally accepted position that all critical sectors in our country performed abysmally in the last four years because of the incompetence of President Buhari’s administration.

“It was unfortunate that instead of accepting responsibility for the failures of his administration, Mr. President is looking for scapegoats where there are none.

“It is for this reason that the PDP presented a presidential candidate and deputy with strong knowledge of the economy and social order in order to rescue our nation from the dire straits into which she had been thrown due to poor leadership in the last four years”, the statement read.

The PDP also commented on the Buhari’s recent statement that leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were not patriotic for not speeding up the approval of the 2018 budget.

In its reply to the President’s statement, the PDP said: “Mr. President’s personal attacks on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were totally uncalled for and speak volumes of his disposition about democracy.

“Moreover, President Buhari should end his showboating on the war against corruption. He must admit that he failed because his administration, which swims in the ocean of corruption, cannot fight corruption.

“This is an administration which thrives in concealment; under which over N14 trillion belonging to Nigerians have been frittered by officials, who have not been investigated or prosecuted.”

“Furthermore, it is disappointing that Mr. President has no soothing words for millions of compatriots who have been subjected to the worst form of economic and social misery under his incompetent and corrupt administration

“The party, however, urges Nigerians not to despair but continue in their determination and prayers to retrieve the stolen presidential mandate at the tribunal so that our nation can have a purposeful government that will be truly alive to its responsibility to the people.”