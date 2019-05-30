Delta House Of Assembly Passes 49 Bills In Four Years

In the four legislative years of Delta State House of Assembly, 49 out of 83 bills presented before the Assembly were passed.

This was revealed by Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, while giving his valedictory speech at the floor of the House.

Oborevwori revealed that 83 bills were brought before the Assembly during the course of legislative activities.

“The House received a total number of 83 bills. Out of the bills received by the House 49 were passed, two fell through the legislative processes, six were merged and 26 are still pending in the House.

“Out of the forty-nine Bills that were passed by the House, 45 of them were assented to by the Governor, His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa while four of the bills were not assented to,” Oborevwori said.

He also said that of the 177 motions, which include Requests from the Executive Arm of Government, 175 were considered while two were rejected by the House.

The Speaker of the Delta Assembly listed the Bills and Motions passed, they include: the Delta State Contributory Health Commission Law, 2015,Delta State Public Procurement Commission Agency Law, 2015, Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2017, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( Fourth Alteration ) Act, 2017, Delta State Public and Private Property Protection Law, 2018, Delta State Audit Law, 2018.

Others are Delta State Public Finance Management Law, 2018, Delta State House of Assembly Fund Management (Financial Autonomy ) Law, 2018, Delta State Water Law, 2016, Warri /Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency Law, 2019, Establishment of Agro-Industrial Park at Aboh Ogwashi -Uku through Public Partnership (PPP ), Devastating Landslide/Coastal erosion at Akugbene Community in Bomadi Local Government Area, Provision of relief materials to Ogbe -Udu community in Udu Local Government Area, Abuse of Narcotic Drugs and other psychotropic substances in Delta State, Demand for the speedy trial of the suspects who murdered Miss Elozino Joshuana Ogege and Unlawful and illegal invasion, massacre and occupation of Ovre R'Eku Community in Ethiope East Local Government Area.