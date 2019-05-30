Delta House Of Assembly Passes 49 Bills In Four Years

Oborevwori revealed that 83 bills were brought before the Assembly during the course of legislative activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

In the four legislative years of Delta State House of Assembly, 49 out of 83 bills presented before the Assembly were passed.

This was revealed by Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, while giving his valedictory speech at the floor of the House.

Oborevwori revealed that 83 bills were brought before the Assembly during the course of legislative activities.

“The House received a total number of 83 bills. Out of the bills received by the House 49 were passed, two fell through the legislative processes, six were merged and 26 are still pending in the House.

“Out of the forty-nine Bills that were passed by the House, 45 of them were assented to by the Governor, His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa while four of the bills were not assented to,” Oborevwori said.

He also said that of the 177 motions, which include Requests from the Executive Arm of Government, 175 were considered while two were rejected by the House.

The Speaker of the Delta Assembly listed the Bills and Motions passed, they include: the Delta  State Contributory Health Commission Law, 2015,Delta  State Public Procurement Commission Agency Law, 2015,  Administration of Criminal Justice  Law, 2017, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria  ( Fourth Alteration ) Act,  2017, Delta State  Public and  Private Property  Protection  Law, 2018, Delta State  Audit  Law, 2018.

Others are Delta State Public Finance  Management Law, 2018, Delta State House of Assembly Fund Management  (Financial  Autonomy ) Law, 2018, Delta State  Water  Law, 2016, Warri /Uvwie  and Environs Special Area Development Agency Law, 2019, Establishment of Agro-Industrial Park  at Aboh Ogwashi -Uku through  Public  Partnership  (PPP ), Devastating Landslide/Coastal erosion at Akugbene Community in Bomadi Local Government Area,  Provision of relief materials to Ogbe -Udu community in Udu Local Government Area, Abuse of Narcotic Drugs and other  psychotropic substances in Delta State,  Demand for the speedy trial of the suspects who murdered Miss  Elozino Joshuana Ogege and Unlawful and illegal invasion,  massacre and occupation of  Ovre R'Eku Community in Ethiope East  Local Government Area. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sacks Ned Nwoko, Reinstates Nwoboshi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Overturns Property Forfeiture Linked To Bala Mohammed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Do Not Fight Me Okorocha Warns New Imo Government
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sacks Ned Nwoko, Reinstates Nwoboshi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Timi Dakolo Calls Out COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Sex With Church Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Ethiopian Airlines Explains What Happened On 'Almost Crashed' Aircraft
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Overturns Property Forfeiture Linked To Bala Mohammed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Do Not Fight Me Okorocha Warns New Imo Government
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News "International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Debunks News Of Okorocha's Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Blasts President Buhari Over 'Speechless' Inauguration
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad