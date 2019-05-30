EFCC Debunks News Of Okorocha's Arrest

A top source at the EFCC who spoke to SaharaReporters, however, said: "it's not true".

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports it arrested former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and his wife.

Corroborating this, Tony Orilade, acting head media, and publicity for the anti-graft agency said "we do not investigate sources of disinformation, we investigate economic and financial crimes. So if anybody is quoting us, we can then take it up."

The news is coming a day after Okorocha while exiting office warned political opponents to steer clear of conspiracies and plans to arrest him.

He said, “As I walk out of this government house, let no on fight me and I will not fight anybody. 

“When you remove this seal of governance off my face, you will see the real Rochas. The real Rochas is still asleep, if not bigger than the governor, so let no one fight me and I will not fight anybody.”

The ex-Governor of Imo alleged that there is an ongoing conspiracy to arrest and try him.

“Why I say so is there seems to be a gang up and conspiracy to hold me down politically but I don’t think they can hold me down politically because what God has ordained must surely come to pass. I will leave you for good and I will wish you well."

