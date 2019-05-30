How Residents In Delta State Complied To IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit at home order issued her members Thursday did not hold in Asaba the Delta state capital and its environs as people and traders were seen going about their normal usual activities and businesses.



SaharaReporters correspondent who monitored the order in Asaba and its environs observed that shops and business owners were going about their usual activities in the popular Ogbeogonogo market.



Apart from businesses schools and banks were also opened for operation in the capital city where members of IPOB carried out most of their activities.



Vehicular movement was in full swing especially commercial vehicles conveying passengers to their respective destinations without any form of molestation from anyone.



Speaking on the sit at home order by IPOB, a resident who simply identified himself as Victor Chukwuma, said since Asaba and Delta state is not part of Biafra, such orders will not hold in the state adding that "We are Nigerians not Biafrans so no order of sit at home given by IPOB can be obeyed in the state."



Though there was scatty vehicular movement at the ever busy Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway, following the sit at home that was fully adhered to in Anambra state, especially the commercial hub of the Eastern states, Onitsha.



Commenting on the development, a bus driver who identified himself as Obioma, said "No buses, even vehicles were not allowed into Onitsha. Non from Asaba even bothered to go towards those areas. Onitsha was like a ghost town following the sit at home order by IPOB and we drivers have to comply to avoid the destruction of our vehicles. Some of us only worked here in Asaba."