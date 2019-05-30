How Residents In Delta State Complied To IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order

Commenting on the development, a bus driver who identified himself as Obioma, said "No buses, even vehicles were not allowed into Onitsha.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit at home order issued her members Thursday did not hold in Asaba the Delta state capital and its environs as people and traders were seen going about their normal usual activities and businesses.

SaharaReporters correspondent who monitored the order in Asaba and its environs observed that shops and business owners were going about their usual activities in the popular Ogbeogonogo market.

Apart from businesses schools and banks were also opened for operation in the capital city where members of IPOB carried out most of their activities.

Vehicular movement was in full swing especially commercial vehicles conveying passengers to their respective destinations without any form of molestation from anyone.

Speaking on the sit at home order by IPOB, a resident who simply identified himself as Victor Chukwuma, said since Asaba and Delta state is not part of Biafra, such orders will not hold in the state adding that "We are Nigerians not Biafrans so no order of sit at home given by IPOB can be obeyed in the state."

Though there was scatty vehicular movement at the ever busy Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway, following the sit at home that was fully adhered to in Anambra state, especially the commercial hub of the Eastern states, Onitsha.

Commenting on the development, a bus driver who identified himself as Obioma, said "No buses, even vehicles were not allowed into Onitsha. Non from Asaba even bothered to go towards those areas. Onitsha was like a ghost town following the sit at home order by IPOB and we drivers have to comply to avoid the destruction of our vehicles. Some of us only worked here in Asaba."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech How Bayelsa Observed IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Security Agents Begin Manhunt For Shiite Members Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Cry out Over Molestation, Unlawful Detention In Malaysia, Allege Neglect By Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion After Jos Bombing, Nigerian Government Ranks Worst Government In World
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM End Killings Or We'll Occupy The Country Falana Warns Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lagosians Reject Over Billing, Demand Pre-paid Meter From Electricity Distribution Company
ACTIVISM Police Invade Lagos Community, Arrest Seven For Staging Protest Demanding Distribution Of Prepaid Meters
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Timi Dakolo Calls Out COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Sex With Church Members
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News "International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sacks Ned Nwoko, Reinstates Nwoboshi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Surrender Yourself To EFCC, Fayose Tells Amosun, Okorocha
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PENGASSAN President Olabode Johnson Has Died
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Ethiopian Airlines Explains What Happened On 'Almost Crashed' Aircraft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Do Not Fight Me Okorocha Warns New Imo Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion ANALYSIS: How Come President Buhari’s Assets Did Not Appreciate or Depreciate In Four Years? By Kelechukwu Ogu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sanwo-olu Extends Lagos Traffic Management Work Hour To 11 pm
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad