"International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

The Nigerian Central Office of a phony "International Human Rights Commission"  has withdrawn the nomination of the outgoing Nigerian Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as Ambassador-at-large of the commission.

It will be recalled that Saraki was nominated as an “Ambassador-at-Large” for the IHRC earlier in March. Saharareporters had investigated that the 2-year old organization was not affiliated with the United Nations. See Also Sahara Reporters UNVEILED: The Two-Year-Old Phony ‘International Organisation’ That Appointed Saraki 'Ambassador-At-Large' 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

The commission has now rescinded its decision. It says the cancellation of appointment was made because Saraki did not meet up with the necessary protocol demanded of the office.

This was contained in a letter signed on Thursday by the Head of the Nigeria Central Office of the IHRC, Ambassador Friday Sani.

The letter, entitled, “Letter of withdrawal of nomination” partly read, “ We refer your Excellency to the above subject which culminated in several meetings and calls with some of your aides and with yourself in person, especially as it pertains to meeting the protocol of the appointment and consequent decoration.

“However, in view of recent events towards the perfection of the intended decoration and the overall interest of the organization in Africa and the world, we hereby withdraw your nomination as Ambassador At Large of the International Human Rights Commission. The Secretary-General, Mr. Rafal Marcin Wasik, has since been notified of this development. We do also regret the inability of your office to meet up with the requirement of the IHRC.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Do Not Fight Me Okorocha Warns New Imo Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Nobel Prize For Literature Won’t Be Awarded In 2018 — And Sex Is To Blame
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Scandal Police Commissioner Says Investigation Of Mace Theft At Senate May Take 10 Years
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption 'Good Job Or You End Up In Jail' — Delta Community Protests Substandard N736m Road
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Education Rector Suspected Of Cover-Up As Sex-For-Marks Scandal Hits Akanu Ibiam Poly, Ebonyi
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sacks Ned Nwoko, Reinstates Nwoboshi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Timi Dakolo Calls Out COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Sex With Church Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Ethiopian Airlines Explains What Happened On 'Almost Crashed' Aircraft
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Overturns Property Forfeiture Linked To Bala Mohammed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Do Not Fight Me Okorocha Warns New Imo Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EFCC Debunks News Of Okorocha's Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Blasts President Buhari Over 'Speechless' Inauguration
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After 10 Days In Prison, Naira Marley Appears In Court For Bail Hearing
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad