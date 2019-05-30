"International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large

The Nigerian Central Office of a phony "International Human Rights Commission" has withdrawn the nomination of the outgoing Nigerian Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as Ambassador-at-large of the commission.

It will be recalled that Saraki was nominated as an “Ambassador-at-Large” for the IHRC earlier in March. Saharareporters had investigated that the 2-year old organization was not affiliated with the United Nations. See Also Sahara Reporters UNVEILED: The Two-Year-Old Phony ‘International Organisation’ That Appointed Saraki 'Ambassador-At-Large'

The commission has now rescinded its decision. It says the cancellation of appointment was made because Saraki did not meet up with the necessary protocol demanded of the office.

This was contained in a letter signed on Thursday by the Head of the Nigeria Central Office of the IHRC, Ambassador Friday Sani.

The letter, entitled, “Letter of withdrawal of nomination” partly read, “ We refer your Excellency to the above subject which culminated in several meetings and calls with some of your aides and with yourself in person, especially as it pertains to meeting the protocol of the appointment and consequent decoration.

“However, in view of recent events towards the perfection of the intended decoration and the overall interest of the organization in Africa and the world, we hereby withdraw your nomination as Ambassador At Large of the International Human Rights Commission. The Secretary-General, Mr. Rafal Marcin Wasik, has since been notified of this development. We do also regret the inability of your office to meet up with the requirement of the IHRC.”