Sanwo-olu Extends Lagos Traffic Management Work Hour To 11 pm

"We want to ensure that we control traffic until everybody gets home safely. LASTMA should, therefore, extend its working hours and ensure traffic control till 11 pm," Sanwo-olu said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

Babajide Sanwo-olu, newly sworn-in Governor of Lagos, has extended the working hour of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) to 11 pm.

Sanwo-olu said this when he met with Security Chiefs of the state at the Lagos State]] Governor's office, Ikeja, earlier today.

He stated that the decision was hinged on ensuring Lagosians get to their destination safely while adding that the state would make laws to stop one-way driving in the state.

"Lagosians are not going to wait for us any longer to maintain orderliness on our roads hence, I have invited all the Security Chiefs to witness the signing of the Executive Order so that they can hear us and support us in this regard.

The Governor also charged LASTMA officials to ensure road users comply with all "extant traffic rules and regulations as prescribed in the enabling law."

The Executive Order signed by the Governor is to also ensure the attainment of zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and setbacks.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

