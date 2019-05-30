Surrender Yourself To EFCC, Fayose Tells Amosun, Okorocha

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has asked Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, ex-governors of Ogun State and Imo State respectively, to surrender themselves to the Economic and financial Crimes Commission.

Fayose commenting on the reported arrest of Okorocha said both governors should give up themselves to the anti-graft agency for questioning and investigation just as he did.

Fayose, who tweeted on his personal Twitter account, said he had foreseen Okorocha would be hunted by the EFCC.

The former Ekiti State Governor also welcomed Amosun and Okorocha to the EFCC Alumni club.

“Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come.

“However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni & enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too.

“While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did, I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.”

Fayose is currently undergoing trial for a N6.9 billion fraud charges during his time as Governor of Ekiti State.