Chairman of Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission Resigns, Amidst Fear for His Life, Family Members

Bertola in a letter addressed to the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, cited “threats to his life and his immediate family” as reasons for throwing in the towel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2019

Bertola Perekeme

Fearing for his life and that of his family members, Perekeme Bertola has resigned as the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, BYSIEC.

His resignation is coming ten weeks to the state’s local government election due to threats to his life.

During a stakeholder’s meeting in April, Perekeme Bertola had announced that elections into Bayelsa State’s local government councils would be free, fair, credible and conclusive.

However, According to a reliable source in BYSIEC, Bertola in a letter addressed to the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, cited "threats to his life and his immediate family" as reasons for throwing in the towel.

In the letter dated May 31, 2019, according to the source, Bertola thanked Dickson for the opportunity given him to serve and expressed hope that his resignation would not affect the conduct of the forthcoming council elections in the state slated for August 10, 2019.

