Opposition Members Forced BYSIEC Chair To Resign, Plan To Scuttle LG Elections, Claims Gov Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has accepted the resignation of the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) Dr. Perekeme Bertola.

The former chairman resigned amidst threats to his life and family members.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the governor thanked Bertola for his services to the commission, particularly for setting in motion the conduct of the August 10, 2019 local council elections.

He said regardless of the development, the council election will still go on, as the other members of the commission are in quorum to carry on with the business of conducting a hitch free council polls.

The statement noted that the most senior member of the commission would take charge in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive chairman.

The statement expressed shock that those in the opposition would go as far as trying to harass, intimidate and threaten Bertola and his family in their desire to make him do their bidding during the council elections.

While wishing Bertola success in his future endeavours, the state government called on Bayelsans to be aware of the "subterranean moves" by members of the opposition to scuttle the planned council elections, using different crude means.