Protect State Coffers from Government Pilfering, Group Urges Adamawa Youths

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2019

Youths in Adamawa State have been urged to prevent any acts of financial appropriation by the government.

At a capacity building on participatory governance in Yola, the state capital, the youths to hold the state government accountable by using a tool identified as "Follow The Money".

Organisers of the training, 'iFollow The Money', showed participants the techniques of tracking the government’s spending from the budget stage to execution.

The social media, conventional media, Freedom of Information Act, monitoring and evaluation and community resources were identified as indispensable tools in tracking the government’s spending.

Muktar Halilu Modibbo, lead trainer, stressed the importance for citizens in the state to acquire basic skills in tracking their government’s expenditure in order to ensure probity, accountability and efficiency in governance in the country.

"It has become necessary that all citizens acquire the skills and capacity to track finances and government budgets," Modibbo said.

Bosayo Morakinyo, Program Manager and Aliyu Tukur, State Coordinator, charged urged Nigerians to deploy monitoring and evaluation capacity to enhance transparency.

"Citizens’ engagement is essential to financial tracking," Morakinyo added.

He further stated that obtaining such skills to track the government’s spending would help to eliminate corruption, check transparency deficit in the system.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has pledged to run a transparent administration, and encouraged the state’s citizens to monitor his government’s activities at all levels.

