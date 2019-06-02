Aisha Buhari Fires Another Salvo at President Buhari's Administration, Says She Must Speak on What's Going Wrong in Nigeria

We must speak on whatever is going wrong in the country. It is not proper for us to give the highest number of votes during the general elections and allow bandits to continue killing people and keep quiet.



Wife of Nigeria’s President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has challenged Nigeria's security agencies under the watch of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly end banditry and other insecurity challenges in parts of the country.

Mrs. Buhari who made the call on Saturday in Katsina State while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of bandits attacks, said it was necessary to degrade the criminals before they end the civil population.

She said: “We should not keep silent while things are happening, thinking that if something happens today it will not happen tomorrow. What happened today, will happen tomorrow, it will also happen next tomorrow if we keep silent.

“It is compulsory to speak the truth, it is not proper for us to give the highest number of votes during the general elections and allow bandits to continue killing people and keep quiet."

She added: “We must speak on whatever is going wrong in the country. The security agents should either assist to take action or allow the situation continue until bandits finished killing our people.

“We are not supposed to be here giving rice, milk and others items to victims of an incident during Ramadan period."

Mrs. Buhari said she and wives of the former governors of Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, were among those who donated the relief materials to the victims.