I Didn't Ask Councillors in Ondo 18 LGAs to Pay N20,000 Each, Says Gov Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has given a strict warning to caretaker chairmen in the 18 local government areas of the state not to collect N20,000 each from supervisory councillors in order to fast-track their tenure extension, adding that his government did not request the money.

According to reports, some caretaker chairmen are demanding a payment of N20,000 from each supervisory councillors to settle some individuals in Akeredolu' government who will extend the councillors' tenure.

It was further reported that the councillors had begun offering N20,000 to their chairmen.

However, in a statement by the Commissioner for information, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, the cash request was a malicious falsehood being peddled by some caretaker chairmen in the state.

“The attention of Ondo State Government has been drawn to a malicious falsehood allegedly being peddled by some caretaker chairmen in the state that Governor Akeredolu had mandated all serving supervisors in the 18 local government areas to contribute N20,000 each to facilitate the extension of their tenure in office," Owolabi said.

“The governor hereby dissociates himself from this blatant fraud and warns all the 203 supervisors in our 18 local government areas not to fall prey to the antics of any chairman, asking them to contribute N20,000 tenure extension fees.”

The governor said he would prosecute any caretaker chairmen found guilty of collecting purported tenure elongation fees from the supervisors or members of the public.

