Neymar In Trouble Again As He Faces Accusation Of Raping A Woman In Paris

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, a Brazilian Portuguese footballer, has been accused of violently raping a woman he met on Instagram, at a hotel in Paris, GlobeEsporte reported.

The incident allegedly happened in May 2019 when the two met at an undisclosed hotel, where the star striker used “violence to have sex with the victim without her consent”.

According to the reports, the footballer arrived at the Paris hotel drunk.

The report filed at Sao Paolo Police said Neymar became violent moment the after the two got together.

"He became aggressive and used violence to have sex with the victim without her consent,” the police document said.

Neymar Santos, the footballer’s father, who is also his agent, categorically denied the accusations in an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Bandeirantes.

Neymar Jr with his father Neymar Snr.

“This is not true, he has never committed any crime,” said Neymar Santos, arguing that his son was a victim of blackmail. “We have all the evidence and we already gave everything to the lawyers.”

According to Neymar Santos, his son and the woman went on a date, but Neymar did not want to see her again. Since then, the woman has tried to extort money from the player and his family.

“My son can be accused of many things, but I know what kind of man he is … it’s clear that this was a trap,” he said, adding that the family was prepared to release WhatsApp messages that would exonerate Neymar.

According to the media reports, the accuser was in Paris from May 15 to 17, but waited until last Friday to file the complaint in Brazil because she was “emotionally shaken.”