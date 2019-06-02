SHOCKING: Anthony Joshua Loses To Andy Ruiz In Heavyweight Boxing

British boxer, Anthony Joshua, suffered a historic defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in what has been described as the “biggest shock” in British boxing history at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday night. The 29-year-old boxing champion was dethroned after being dropped a staggering four times and being pulled out by the referee Mike Griffin before the end of the seventh round, TheSUN reports

“The British hero enjoyed his first scoring punches in the last 50 seconds of the second round when he landed twice with a short left hook and a stiff jab. “And in round three he raced through the gears and dropped Ruiz with a murderous uppercut.

“But Ruiz shocked the world seconds later by dropping Joshua in sensational style and he was saved by the bell moments later when he hit the deck for a second time and took another eight count.” Excited Ruiz is now the heavyweight champion of the world described as “one of the biggest upsets in history, leaving many Nigerians and boxing enthusiasts disappointed.

"I just want to thank God for the victory. This is what I have been dreaming about and working hard for,” the Mexican-American said while relishing his victory.

In the final round, Joshua lands a bit shot early on but Ruiz meets it, there’s a flurry and down goes Joshua for a third time early in the seventh!

“I want to thank God for giving me this victory, without him this wouldn’t be possible. I just feel so good, man. This is what I have been dreaming about. This is what I have been working hard for. I can’t believe I just made my dreams come true. I just want to thank my team and my family. The sky is the limit, baby,” TheGuardian quoted Ruiz to have said.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, says Joshua would exercise an immediate rematch clause after a shock that ranks among Buster Douglas v Mike Tyson and James Braddock v Max Baer among the biggest surprises in heavyweight championship history.

"We'll make the rematch in the U.K., November or December," Joshua says.

