Bandits Didn't Attack My Convoy, We Raided Their Hideout -Zamfara Governor

According to eyewitnesses, the attack on Matawalle occurred while he was on his way to Lilo community to condole with victims of armed bandit attacks in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2019


Bandits on Sunday attacked the convoy of Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, on his way to condole with victims of a previous attack on a community in Gusau Local Government Area. 

But the governor said it was his security team that gave the bandits a chase.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack on Matawalle occurred while he was on his way to Lilo community to condole with victims of armed bandit attacks in the area.

The bandits took advantage of the bushy terrain and opened fire on the governor's motorcade.

Countering reports of the attack, the state government on Monday, issued a statement saying the governor and his team were the ones who went after the attackers and not the other way round.

Yusuf Idris, spokesperson for the governor, said Matawalle led the security operatives to launch an ‘operation’ against the bandits in their hideouts.

Idris said the governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, the state’s security heads and other dignitaries.

The team, he claimed, was able “to chase bandits at their camps during the unannounced visit to the area.”

“Despite this, the governor did not feel discouraged and moved ahead to Lilo village for the condolence visit,” the statement added.

“As chief security officer of the state, l have to show a good example, I have no option than to lead security agencies for this operation. As a leader, I have to show commitments to my people toward addressing this problem."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity FFK, Shehu Sani, Omokri, Others Slam Kumuyi For Saying Nigerians Shouldn't Attack Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Highly Notorious Western Imperialist, Ill-informed Nigerians Want To Get Rid Of Buhari, Satguru Maharaj Ji Alleges
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Buhari Eyeing UN Presidency For Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Aisha Buhari Fires Another Salvo at President Buhari's Administration, Says She Must Speak on What's Going Wrong in Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Is A Bad Carpenter That Quarrels With His Tools --Oyegun, Ex-APC Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity FFK, Shehu Sani, Omokri, Others Slam Kumuyi For Saying Nigerians Shouldn't Attack Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Highly Notorious Western Imperialist, Ill-informed Nigerians Want To Get Rid Of Buhari, Satguru Maharaj Ji Alleges
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Buhari Eyeing UN Presidency For Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Aisha Buhari Fires Another Salvo at President Buhari's Administration, Says She Must Speak on What's Going Wrong in Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME MFM Pastor Blames Devil After Impregnating 16-Year-Old Orphan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Is A Bad Carpenter That Quarrels With His Tools --Oyegun, Ex-APC Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Storm Oando Head Office
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Exclusive Nigeria's Securities And Exchange Commission Details How Wale Tinubu, Alake of Egbaland And Other Directors Ruined OANDO
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Man, Sister-In-Law Found Dead Inside Abandoned Edo Well
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Saraki And Co Want To Reduce EFCC's Powers, Don't Assent To EFCC Amendment Bill, Rotimi Jacobs Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rapist Of 16-Year-Old Orphan Not Our Ordained Pastor, He's Now Suspended, Says MFM Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad