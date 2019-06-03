Boeing 737 Jets Face New Safety Warning

Over 310 Boeing 737 jets contain 148 potentially defective parts and may need to be replaced, the Federal Aviation Administration has said, a safety warning that comes as the Chicago-based manufacturer continues to work to try to lift an international grounding of its recent update to the fleet.

“The affected parts may be susceptible to premature failure or cracks resulting from the improper manufacturing process,” the FAA said in a statement.

The issues, which the agency indicated do not pose an immediate threat, must be fixed within 10 days of a forthcoming directive from the regulator. In a statement, Boeing said “it has not been informed of any in-service issues” related to the equipment.

“We are committed to supporting our customers in every way possible as they identify and replace these potentially non-conforming tracks,” said Kevin McAllister, CEO of the company’s commercial airplane division.