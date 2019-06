Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, has signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law.

Sanwo-olu approved the N873,532,460,725 today.

The budget has N479, 691,73,705 for capital expenditure while N393,841,387,20 was billed for recurrent expenditures.

Akinwunmi Ambode, ex-governor of the state, had presented a total budget of N852,316,936,483 to the house.