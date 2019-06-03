Disgruntled Kogi Workers Reject Yahaya Bello's Part Payment of Salaries



Workers under the aegis of the Joint Action Union of Local Government Workers in Kogi State have rejected the 25 and 30 percent salaries paid to local government workers by the state government.

The union, which comprised of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Non-Academic Staff Union took the action in a meeting on Sunday.

The group said it was displeased by the way local government workers are being treated by the government.

It added that Governor Yahaya Bello had failed to meet the demands of the workers despite receiving April and May allocations from the federal government.

In addition, the union said it observed that the local government pensioners had received between 35 percent and 50 percent of their pay.

“Workers in the local government were expecting something better compared to what they had been collecting in the past,” it said.

The union urged the government to do the needful as workers at the grassroots have been facing untold hardship for several months.

