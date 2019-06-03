Ihedioha Gives Okorocha 24 Hours to Hand Over



The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has given former Governor Rochas Okorocha up to midnight of Tuesday, June 4, 2019, to do a proper handover to his government.

Ihedioha spoke at the Government House in Owerri, during the swearing into office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha and Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu.

The governor afterward ordered the Permanent Secretary, and Head of Service, under Okorocha, to quickly prepare all the necessary documents and hand them over to the SSG, and Chief of Staff, before tomorrow’s midnight.

The governor also wanted Imo people who desired to have a feel of the dilapidation in the government house at the moment, to feel free to do so.

Ihedioha’s warning is coming days after it was reported in Vanguard that he claimed that it has been very difficult for him as the incumbent governor to operate from the current government house and in addition, he did not have documents to work on as a governor.

Ihedioha said: “I direct Head of Service and Permanent Secretary, to ensure a complete handover of all government properties, the last administration utilized on behalf of Imo people to SSG and Chief of Staff of Imo state government. I want the process to be completed by midnight tomorrow.

"I spoke to Imo people that we will start work we will assume work. We will give no excuses of not performing. We will give dividend of democracy irrespective of the status of the state of facilities I inherited. The government that ended its tenure was not prepared to hand over or ready to receive us. I thank Imo people for receiving us and we shall serve the state with the fear of God.”

