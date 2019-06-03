Man, Sister-In-Law Found Dead Inside Abandoned Edo Well

It was gathered that the two persons whose names were given as Daniel Osagie and his sister-in-law, Unity, were found in well after three days of searching for them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2019


The Edo Police Command said it was investigating what led to the death of two persons found inside an abandoned well in Idunowina community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the police command spokesman who confirmed the deaths said the case was still a suspected murder until police investigations proved otherwise.

Investigations showed that Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call, but they never came back.

Their bodies were later discovered after a little boy gave information that he saw Daniel’s car inside a bush.

It was also gathered from some residents of Idunowina community that over 10 persons had been killed in the community in the past five months.

