Oshiomhole Is A Bad Carpenter That Quarrels With His Tools --Oyegun, Ex-APC Chairman

"He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party. He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members. So, how does that constitute booby traps by Oyegun, the erstwhile chairman?"

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2019

Chief John Odigie Oyegun, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed disappointment over the regime of Adams Oshiomhole as the incumbent chair of the party.

Oyegun, in a statement by Chief Ray Morphy, Public Affairs Adviser, said one of Oshiomhole’s mistakes was the comment on “booby trap".

He also stated that Oshiomhole lacked the ability to manage different things that make up a state, accusing him of acting contrary to the decision taken by the APC's National Working Committee.

“That statement of 'booby traps' is ludicrous and infantile, an attempt to drum up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole's chairmanship. Oshiomhole failed because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party,” said Oyegun.

He continued, “He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party. He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members. So, how does that constitute booby traps by Oyegun, the erstwhile chairman?"

Oyegun is also blaming Oshiomhole for the electoral loss in the last general elections which made the Peoples Democratic Party to gain some ground.

“How would you not have crisis in states with the confusion that Oshiomhole created when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of picking candidates for elections. Much of the crisis in the states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current chairman. How has this Oshiomhole incapacity become booby traps by Oyegun.

“Only a bad carpenter quarrels with his tools. Indeed Oshiomhole is degrading and demarketing the party, rather than seek to bring more people on board, he is rather chasing people out of the party with his agbero style of engagement,” the statement said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Buhari Eyeing UN Presidency For Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Aisha Buhari Fires Another Salvo at President Buhari's Administration, Says She Must Speak on What's Going Wrong in Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Saraki And Co Want To Reduce EFCC's Powers, Don't Assent To EFCC Amendment Bill, Rotimi Jacobs Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Highly Notorious Western Imperialist, Ill-informed Nigerians Want To Get Rid Of Buhari, Satguru Maharaj Ji Alleges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity FFK, Shehu Sani, Omokri, Others Slam Kumuyi For Saying Nigerians Shouldn't Attack Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports I'll Get My Belts Back, Defeat Minor Setback, Says Anthony Joshua After Being Floored Four Times
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Buhari Eyeing UN Presidency For Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Aisha Buhari Fires Another Salvo at President Buhari's Administration, Says She Must Speak on What's Going Wrong in Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Saraki And Co Want To Reduce EFCC's Powers, Don't Assent To EFCC Amendment Bill, Rotimi Jacobs Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Highly Notorious Western Imperialist, Ill-informed Nigerians Want To Get Rid Of Buhari, Satguru Maharaj Ji Alleges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME MFM Pastor Blames Devil After Impregnating 16-Year-Old Orphan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity FFK, Shehu Sani, Omokri, Others Slam Kumuyi For Saying Nigerians Shouldn't Attack Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive Nigeria's Securities And Exchange Commission Details How Wale Tinubu, Alake of Egbaland And Other Directors Ruined OANDO
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Obasanjo Collected N3m From Abiola To Help Organize Retired Military Officers Against Abacha--MKO Abiola’s Brother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man, Sister-In-Law Found Dead Inside Abandoned Edo Well
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Calls For State Police, Blasts Buhari Again
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad