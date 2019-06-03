Some Zamfara People Supporting Bandits While Pretending To Be Good Fellows, New Governor Claims

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said the state would take stringent actions against banditry and insurgent groups in the state, accusing some citizens in the state of supporting bandits to carry out their criminal activities.

Matawalle said this when he paid a condolence visit to Lilo village on Sunday.

The newly sworn-in governor lamented the high mortality rate that has been as a result of bandit attacking the people with the recent happening on Saturday night that resulted in the death of eight people.

The governor said it would also not spare citizens who serve as informants to the terror group.

“We are going to send an executive bill to the state house of assembly immediately after the inauguration of the lawmakers and l want to assure the good citizens that if the bill is passed, it will be implemented to the letter.

“We would not tolerate some citizens supporting bandits to carry out their criminal activities while pretending to be good fellows,” he said.

The governor said more weapons have been provided for the security agencies in the state to enable them combat the bandits.

Matawalle directed members of the Civilian Joint Task Force to refrain from killing any bandits arrested in the state.

He said, “It is very sad, so regrettable the way our people are being killed every day, it is very unfortunate that we took over this government in the midst of serious security challenges not only in Zamfara but also all over the country.

“If you arrest any bandits, you should hand them over to the appropriate authorities. This administration has made adequate arrangements to tackle insecurity, all what we need is (your) support and prayers.”

The governor advised all bandits to repent from killing the people or risk facing the consequences of the law when arrested.