Announce June 12 Presidential Election, Let’s Know If MKO Was President-elect – Abiola’s Son

The youngest son of MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, Abdulmumin Abiola, has demanded the results of the poll.

He stated this in an interview with SaharaReporters during the 23rd death anniversary of his mother, Kudirat Abiola, at the family’s home in Ikeja.

According to Abdulmumin, President Muhammadu Buhari has done a good job to acknowledge what his father stood for when he was alive.

He, however, said he wanted the president to use his constitutional power to release the full results of the presidential poll.

He added that the demand was not made to bring in any sort of incentives to the family but to address the injustice that was done in the past and to officially prove that his father was the president-elect of the country.

“What we should now be asking for is the result of the election my father contested; it should be released by the government. They should just release it and once that is done we will know if my father was the president-elect.

“This will not necessarily bring anything to the family but rather will address the injustice that was done in the past and that is all we can ask for.”

While also speaking on the government’s decision to celebrate June 12 as the new date to mark the celebration of democracy in the country, the younger Abiola stated that June 12 would not be fully recognized until some of the national issues his father had fought so hard to achieve are addressed.

“I don’t believe June 12 will be fully recognized until some of the issues that my father tried to address during the 1993 (presidential) election are addressed today,” he pointed out.

“Some of these issues can be poverty eradication, gender equality, women involvement, free health care and so on. If we have free health care services, do we have people to utilize these facilities? We have about 200 million people in Nigerian. I look forward to a time when we would start looking at ourselves as part of the solutions and not the problem.”

The son of the late democracy fighter also declared his intention to run in the 2023 parliamentary election in Ogun State.