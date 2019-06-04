Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari Slams "Prophets of Doom", Says Ordinary Nigerians Will Feel Positive Impact Of His Government

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has once again promised that his second term in office would benefit the common man, condemning "prophets of doom" who did not give Nigeria a chance in the last general election.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a good job, despite initial difficulties and praised voters for their tenacity and strong faith in the democratic process.

He said: “Before the 2019 general election, prophets of doom didn’t give the country a chance to conduct peaceful elections. Despite these fears, the country overcame its political challenges.

“For abandoning their businesses in order to vote, the voters demonstrated great patriotism in coming out to exercise their civic duty.

“Let me seize this opportunity, once again, to reassure all Nigerians that your sacrifices in voting for me won’t be in vain. I will ensure ordinary voters feel the positive impact of government,”

On the lessons of Ramadan, Buhari urged Muslims to always put humanity before personal interests.

“The Ramadan was meant to reinforce us spiritually. Therefore, we should use religion as an inspiration to do good at all times.

“The virtues of Ramadan should be sustained beyond the celebration.

“Going back to bad ways, after the Ramadan, might defeat the essence of the message and lessons the fasting period was supposed to inculcate in the hearts and minds of the Muslim faithful,” he said.

The president also commiserated with victims of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

He reassured Nigerians that, under no circumstances would criminals and mass murderers be allowed to hold the country to ransom.

“Their days are numbered because this administration will pursue them relentlessly and bring them to justice.”

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, also felicitated with Muslims.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another in the spirit of the celebrations.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

“The holy month of Ramandan was an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.”

He noted that government is committed to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, the governor said, “I urge all Muslims in Edo state to sustain these values, even after the Holy month, to build a prosperous and peaceful Edo state, where everyone can actualise their dreams.”

Meanwhile, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), who is also chairman of the Committee on Local Content, has congratulated Muslims on the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

In his Eid-el-Fitri message to his Muslim constituents and other Nigerians, Adeola prayed that Almighty Allah would answer the supplication of adherents, adding that his hope is that “the spiritual lessons of Ramadan, and the injunctions of Holy Prophets on self denial, love, peaceful co-existence, fairness and justice, will continue,” in their daily lives.

The senator called on Muslims and other Nigerians to continue to pray against incessant killings in the country, the wisdom for leaders to find lasting solutions to these killings, stressing that Islam is a religion of peace and love of Allah and fellow human beings.