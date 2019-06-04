Name Kudirat Abiola As Nigeria's First Lady, MKO As President, Okei-Odumakin Tells FG

Okei-Odumakin and other activists made the position known today at the remembrance of the late Kudirat who was assassinated 23 years ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2019


Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, has asked the Nigerian government to honour the late Kudirat Abiola and name her as an ex-first lady of Nigeria and her husband, MKO Abiola, a former president.

The activist said that Kudirat must be recognized for her struggle to make Nigeria a better place, adding that she must be immortalized.

Okei-Odumakin also asked for a conclusive trial of those arrested in connection with the murder of Kudirat and bemoaned the level of insecurity in the country.

She asserted that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari must summon the political will to end killings in the country.

“23 years down the line, poverty and insecurity have increased. Leah Sharibu and other people are still with the terrorists as life has become cheap and brutish. The government needs to display more political will to ensure that security of lives and properties in the constitution must be recognized.

“Leah Sharibu must be freed. Whatever must be done to free her must be done because she is a prisoner of conscience and we still have a lot of Chibok girls, people are dying everybody,” Okei-Odumakin said. 

PHOTONEWS: Family, Activists, Remember Kudirat Abiola, 23 Years After Assassination

She demanded the government must declare a state of emergency in the security sector in ensuring that needless killings are brought to an end and all those that have perpetrated any heinous acts are brought to book.

Okei-Odumakin added that the Nigerian government should posthumously declare Chief MKO Abiola as a past president, with his portrait hung everywhere and all his entitlements paid.

“They should gazette the result of the June 12 election; all that must be done in ensuring the Nigeria MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, and several others died for. Their death should not be in vain,” Okei-Odumakin said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

