Bomb Blast Kills Three in Imo State

“The bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene while one of the victims was beating the scrap iron in order to compress it.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019


Police authority in Imo on Thursday confirmed that a bomb exploded in the state killing three persons.

Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the explosion occurred in Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area.

Ikeokwu gave the names of the victims, as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

The spokesperson for police said: “It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump.

“The bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene while one of the victims was beating the scrap iron in order to compress it.”

Orlando also confirmed that Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

He added: “The commissioner of police wishes to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be Unexploded Ordnance or Explosive (UXO), for possible examination, evacuation, and possible destruction.”

An eyewitness from the community, who also confirmed the development said that the explosion affected people around the scene due to the violent wave and effect of the blast.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Extradition: Court Rules Against Kashamu In Drug-related Charges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How German Nurse Murdered 85 Patients
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME No Regret Killing My Neighbour Like A Chicken, Says 21-Year-Old Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Robbery, Kidnapping, Murder Top List of Crimes in Nigeria, Arrest 2,175 Suspects in Two Months - Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Senate Presidency: How President Buhari Plans To Drop EFCC Case Against Danjuma Goje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Extradition: Court Rules Against Kashamu In Drug-related Charges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Okada Ban: Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Dissolves 8th National Assembly, Proclaims 9th Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Acting On Buhari's Orders To Shut Down AIT - Dokpesi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Is Just Like Abacha, Says PDP Senator
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal CAF President Ahmad Arrested For Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Issues Emir Sanusi Query For Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down AIT, Ray Power
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, NASS Management Bars Journalists From Covering Inauguration of New Lawmakers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Full Statement Of Nigeria Broadcasting Commission On Suspension Of Licence Of Daar Communications
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How German Nurse Murdered 85 Patients
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad