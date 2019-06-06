BREAKING: AU Suspends Sudan

This is coming on the heels of continued killings by the Sudan Military Transitional Council.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019


The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan with immediate effect.

The Sudanese Military of Health estimates the total deaths at 61 while local witnesses say that the body over 100.

The AU through its Peace and Security Council said in a Twitter post, this is the best solution it can find to the crisis and more punitive measures will be taken against specific officials in the transitional military council. 

Details to follow....

