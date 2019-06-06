BREAKING: Goje Steps Down For Lawan As Race For Senate President Thickens

Speaking with reporters, Goje said he was asked by President Buhari to withdraw from the race.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019


Danjuma Goje, Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, has stepped down for Ahmed Lawan in the race for the Senate President.

Goje revealed this to journalists after a short meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with reporters, Goje said he was asked by President Buhari to withdraw from the race.

He stated that he agreed to the requests of the President despite calls for him to vie for the leadership of the Ninth Assembly, adding that he had to respect the decision of the party.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Kidnappers Kill 78-Year-Old Mother Of Nigeria's Ex-lawmaker
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, APC Keep Mum As 'Anointed' Gbajabiamila Is Enmeshed In US Fraud Scam
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: President Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Senate Leader Lawan, Goje
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Three Nigerians Ask Appeal Court To Disqualify Buhari As Presidential Candidate For Submitting False Document To INEC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Speakership: Gbajabiamila Denies Being Convicted In US, Threatens To Sue People Behind Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Kidnappers Kill 78-Year-Old Mother Of Nigeria's Ex-lawmaker
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, APC Keep Mum As 'Anointed' Gbajabiamila Is Enmeshed In US Fraud Scam
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: President Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Senate Leader Lawan, Goje
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME No Regret Killing My Neighbour Like A Chicken, Says 21-Year-Old Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Africa Nations Cup Group Stage Fixtures
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Three Nigerians Ask Appeal Court To Disqualify Buhari As Presidential Candidate For Submitting False Document To INEC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Speakership: Gbajabiamila Denies Being Convicted In US, Threatens To Sue People Behind Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Sallah Tragedy: 16 People Killed By Bandits in Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila's Speakership Ambition: We Don't Need Candidate With Questionable Integrity, Says Ugwummadu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Ronaldo Scores Hat-trick For Portugal In Nations League Final
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Slams Kogi Governor: You're Rude, Disrespectful For Hugging Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad