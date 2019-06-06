BREAKING: Goje Steps Down For Lawan As Race For Senate President Thickens



Danjuma Goje, Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, has stepped down for Ahmed Lawan in the race for the Senate President.

Goje revealed this to journalists after a short meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with reporters, Goje said he was asked by President Buhari to withdraw from the race.

He stated that he agreed to the requests of the President despite calls for him to vie for the leadership of the Ninth Assembly, adding that he had to respect the decision of the party.

